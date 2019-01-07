Surf Zombies on Studio One Underground 2019

As hard as it may be to believe, IPR has now kicked off our fifth year of Studio One Underground! It's been an honor and a privelege to be able to do these LIVE shows from the Des Moines Social Club, and most importantly, it's been a lot of fun!

For the second time, Surf Zombies joined us to kick off the year (they also played Underground in January of 2017). Our live audience was treated to two ferocious sets, including songs from the band's most recent album, Return of the Skeleton, as well as some older songs going back as far as the first Surf Zombies album (released almost 10 years ago!). Along the way, we got to enjoy the band's choreographed dance moves and learned the crucial bit of information that Surf Zombies are available for weddings!

You can listen to both sets from Surf Zombies right here, and we hope you'll join us February 7th for another LIVE Studio One Underground broadcast from the Des Moines Social Club! Here's to a great 2019!

Listen to the Surf Zombies' first set from Studio One Underground 2019 here.