Stravinsky's Soldier's Tale = Still Groundbreaking

Headed for a career in law, Igor Stravinksy didn’t immediately realize his talent as a composer. Yet, once he did, he soared, creating a new style of music – modernism. This new style was “pared down to essentials, in melody, rhythm and instrumentation.” Stravinsky showcased his invention in 1918 with a composition entitled L'Histoire du soldat, translated into “The Soldier’s Tale.” It is scored for seven instruments (clarinet, bassoon, cornet, trombone, violin, double bass and percussion) and four speaking parts (the Devil, the Soldier, a Princess, and an unseen reader). Based on an old Russian folk tale and written during the end of World War I, the piece revolves around a soldier who deserts his duties, and the Devil, who takes possession of his soul.
To celebrate the 100-year-anniversary of The Soldier’s Tale, University of Northern Iowa’s Dr. Danny Galyen will lead the UNI Faculty Septet and guest narrators, actors, and dancers on Wednesday, October 3 at 7 p.m. in a live performance of L'Histoire du soldat at the university. Danny stopped by IPR’s Cedar Falls studios to talk about the scope of Stravinksy’s creative genius as he composed this ground-breaking work.
