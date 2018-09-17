Snap Judgment LIVE Comes to Iowa City

Listen to Charity Nebbe's interview with Glynn Washington - Talk of Iowa

The host of Snap Judgment, Glynn Washington, has a way of catching people’s attention and not letting go. He draws listeners deep into an idea or a story and leads the audience toward unlikely conclusions.

Every episode of the public radio show and podcast is different from every other episode, but great storytelling is at the heart of it all.

On this edition of Talk of Iowa, Charity Nebbe talks with Washington, ahead of his visit to Iowa this fall. Snap Judgment will be performed live on stage at the Englert Theatre in Iowa City on November 1st.

Snap Judgment airs on Iowa Public Radio Saturdays from noon-1 p.m. and from 8 p.m.- 9 p.m.