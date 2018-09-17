Related Program: 
Snap Judgment LIVE Comes to Iowa City

By & 56 minutes ago
  Rob Barrett (popofatticus/Flickr)

The host of Snap Judgment, Glynn Washington, has a way of catching people’s attention and not letting go. He draws listeners deep into an idea or a story and leads the audience toward unlikely conclusions.

Every episode of the public radio show and podcast is different from every other episode, but great storytelling is at the heart of it all.

On this edition of Talk of Iowa, Charity Nebbe talks with Washington, ahead of his visit to Iowa this fall. Snap Judgment will be performed live on stage at the Englert Theatre in Iowa City on November 1st

Snap Judgment airs on Iowa Public Radio Saturdays from noon-1 p.m. and from 8 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Storytelling

