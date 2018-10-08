Small Town Bars and Big City Brews: Nightlife Across Iowa

Hear the full conversation

Whether it’s a cocktail under city lights or a beer and darts in your local watering hole, it’s Friday night, and Talk of Iowa is ready to hit the town.

On this special Iowa After Dark episode of Talk of Iowa, we’re taking a look at nightlife across Iowa. We start in Des Moines' oldest gay bar, The Blazing Saddle, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this weekend, before hitting downtown Iowa City with the nation’s first Nighttime Mayor, Angela Winnike.

Also in this hour, an ode to small town bars ranging from a Schleswig, Iowa mainstay to a margarita-slinging spot in Solon, and a visit to the Jitney -- a bar, restaurant, and venue hoping to bring big city flare to the small community of Monticello.