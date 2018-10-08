Related Program: 
Talk of Iowa

Small Town Bars and Big City Brews: Nightlife Across Iowa

By & 37 minutes ago
  • Maurício Mascaro/Pexels

 

Whether it’s a cocktail under city lights or a beer and darts in your local watering hole, it’s Friday night, and Talk of Iowa is ready to hit the town.

On this special Iowa After Dark episode of Talk of Iowa, we’re taking a look at nightlife across Iowa. We start in Des Moines' oldest gay bar, The Blazing Saddle, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this weekend, before hitting downtown Iowa City with the nation’s first Nighttime Mayor, Angela Winnike.

 

Also in this hour, an ode to small town bars ranging from a Schleswig, Iowa mainstay to a margarita-slinging spot in Solon, and a visit to the Jitney -- a bar, restaurant, and venue hoping to bring big city flare to the small community of Monticello.

 

Tags: 
Iowa Week
Talk of Iowa
Rural
Food & Drink

Related Content

All Night Long: Living in a 24 Hour World

By & Oct 3, 2018
Ryan Hallock/Flickr

We're living in a world that increasingly operates 24 hours a day, due to forces of globalization. What does that mean for us and our working hours? Our leisure time? 

During this hour of Talk of Iowa, we talk about the reasons we're working more hours than ever before and when and why we started to see businesses open all night long. 

To start the show, Cynthia Freidhoff, whose father founded Ross' Restaurant in Bettendorf, one of the first 24 hour diners in the state, joins host Charity Nebbe. 

Bats, and Owls, and Insects- Iowa's Natural World After Dark

By & Oct 2, 2018
USFWS/Ann Froschauer

 

Feel like braving the dark? Those who head outside after nightfall are sure to be rewarded with natural sights and sounds unlike anything available during daylight hours.

 