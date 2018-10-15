Related Program: 
River to River

Sixty Years of NASA: A Journey through Space and Time

By & 21 minutes ago
  • NASA

 

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration was initially created for competition during the Cold War, but since its birth six decades ago, NASA has proven to be one of the nation’s greatest contributors to technological advancement. It has paved the way for inventions including the modern cell phone, improved international diplomacy, and delivered sounds and images that continue to play a major role in scientific development and pop culture to this day.

 

In this hour of River to River, host Ben Kieffer walks through some of the most monumental moments in NASA history with renowned space historian, John Logsdon. Logsdon is a firsthand witness to the history of NASA going back to the early 1960s, watching close by for events ranging from the Apollo 11 launch in 1969, to the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster in 1986.

 

Logsdon is the founder of the Space Policy Institute at George Washington University and the author and editor of numerous books on space history, including The Penguin Book of Outer Space Exploration: NASA and the Incredible Story of Human Spaceflight, which hit bookstore shelves in September.

 

Also this hour, an encore look at the importance of science literacy and STEM education with Dr. Mae Jemison, the first African American woman to travel to space.

 

Tags: 
space exploration
River to River
Talk of Iowa
Science
technology
History

Related Content

Outer Space, Plants, and Computer Vision

By & Ben Stanton Sep 25, 2018
NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center / https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/2.0/legalcode

This interview originally aired on January 9, 2018.

Plants growing in space have no gravity to assist them, there is minimum light, and there is more radiation exposurethan the plants would receive on Earth. However, plant production is expected to be an important part of future deep space missions.

University of Iowa’s Latest Discoveries about Saturn

By Jan 2, 2018
Cassini / NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute

Last summer the space probe Cassini finished 14 years of exploring the planet Saturn and its moons.  The craft included the Radio Plasma Waves and Science instrument made by the University of Iowa to measure Saturn’s radio, plasma, and magnetic properties.

This mission may be over, but scientist Bill Kurth is still busy studying the RPWS data from the readings taken by Cassini during its final 22 orbits called “The Grand Finale.” 

Iowan Peggy Whitson On Living in Space

By & Dec 4, 2017
Photo Courtesy of NASA

On September 3, Iowan Peggy Whitson returned from her most recent mission to the International Space Station. She has spent a total of 665 days in space during three separate missions. That's more than any other woman worldwide and more than any other American. 

Whitson grew up in Beaconsfield where her parents farm, and she says she's still proud to be an Iowan. During this River to River conversation, she talks with host Ben Kieffer. 

How to Make a Spaceship

By & Sep 6, 2017
Heather Mill, Penguin Random House

The author of a new book says the race to private space exploration began with Charles Lindbergh's Spirit of St. Louis. Julian Guthrie wrote How to Make a Spaceship: A Band of Renegades, an Epic Race and the Birth of Private Spaceflight to tell the story of the Xprize and the teams competing for the $10 million prize.