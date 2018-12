One of Iowa’s 14 Sears stores will close in late March, as part of the company’s latest round of reductions announced Friday. Sears Holdings says the store at the Southern Hills Mall in Sioux City is among 80 Sears and K-Mart stores throughout the country that will close, as the company fights to stay in business.

The company has told its employees liquidation sales will begin in about two weeks.

The Sioux City location includes an auto center, which will close in late January.