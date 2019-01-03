Related Program: 
River to River

Shutdown Continues, House Dems Take Control, and Warren Announces

By & 1 hour ago
  • House Speaker-designate Nancy Pelosi of California, left, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speak to the media after meeting with President Donald Trump, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, on border security at the White House
    House Speaker-designate Nancy Pelosi of California, left, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speak to the media after meeting with President Donald Trump, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, on border security at the White House
    AP Images/Jacquelyn Martin / Copyright 2019 The Associated Press

President Trump met with leaders from both parties and both chambers Wednesday, in an effort to find a compromise that would end the federal government shutdown. The meeting was billed as a briefing about security at the border, but talk quickly turned to the president's demand for $5 billion in funding for a border wall, a key campaign promise.

In this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with Dennis Goldford, professor of political science and department chair at Drake University, and Kedron Bardwell, professor of political science and department chair at Simpson College, about what they see as potential for ending the impasse. They also discuss the likely agenda of Democrats, and a record number of women taking control of the U.S. House.

Tags: 
Politics
Politics Day
River to River
Gender & Gender Issues

Related Content

Four Women On Johnson County Board, Considered Historic

By 19 hours ago

State and county elected officials across Iowa started new terms Wednesday. After the swearing in of a newly-elected supervisor in Johnson County, the county's board is now made up of four women and one man, thought to be a first in the state.

The Historical Evolution of U.S. Presidents and Their Advisors

By & Dec 18, 2018
Matt Wade

The rapid turnover of President Trump’s White House staff and cabinet members shows no sign of slowing down.

On this edition of River to River, Ben Kieffer and guests, presidential historian Tim Walch and political scientist Donna Hoffman of the University of Northern Iowa, talk about past presidents and their closest advisors throughout history.

They examine what a president’s choice of staff and cabinet says about that particular president, as well as how the team of advisors closest to a president can change over time.

Women in the American Political System

By & Dec 13, 2018
Christopher Gannon / Iowa State University

Voters in the 2018 Midterm Elections sent a record number of women to Congress and to state legislatures nationwide, and Iowa elected its first two female members of the U.S. House of Representatives.