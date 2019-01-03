Shutdown Continues, House Dems Take Control, and Warren Announces

Listen to politics day

President Trump met with leaders from both parties and both chambers Wednesday, in an effort to find a compromise that would end the federal government shutdown. The meeting was billed as a briefing about security at the border, but talk quickly turned to the president's demand for $5 billion in funding for a border wall, a key campaign promise.

In this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with Dennis Goldford, professor of political science and department chair at Drake University, and Kedron Bardwell, professor of political science and department chair at Simpson College, about what they see as potential for ending the impasse. They also discuss the likely agenda of Democrats, and a record number of women taking control of the U.S. House.