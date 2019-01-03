Setting Smart Goals for 2019

Hear the full conversation.

A year-end report shows that the obesity rate in Iowa has jumped from 32 percent in 2016 to 36 percent in 2017. That's the steepest increase in over a decade.

During this Talk of Iowa interview, host Charity Nebbe talks with Nicole Kennedy, director of operations for Live Healthy Iowa, and Jacque Schwartz, a clinical dietician at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines about the increase and how to set healthy new year weight loss goals.

"It's something that we really need to be aware of in terms of prevention," says Schwartz. " There are so many diets out there that try to tackle the problem when it's gone to far, but we need to focus on prevention and think about this as a lifestyle, not an easy fix."

Kennedy recommends setting SMART goals:

S - Be specific.

M - Make your goals measureable.

A - Set your sights on something that's attainable.

R - Be realistic about what you want to achieve.

T - Make it time bound! Set big and little goals you can check off along the way.