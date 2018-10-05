Senator Susan Collins Announces Her Support Of Brett Kavanaugh To The US Supreme Court

UPDATE 3:10 PM CENTRAL: Senator Joe Manchin has announced that he will support the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court. The full story is now available here: https://bit.ly/2C0NZFn.

UPDATE 2:50 PM CENTRAL: Senator Susan Collins has announced that she will support the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court. The original post continues below.

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), is speaking on the floor of the US Senate today (approximately 3:00 PM Eastern Time). She's talking about her position on the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Collins is one of the small group of Senators who could swing the confirmation vote either way. Watch her statement live.