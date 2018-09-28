Senate Judiciary Votes on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh

  • Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in by Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, before testifying during the Senate Judiciary Committee, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
    (Tom Williams/Pool Image via AP)

UPDATE: Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court has passed the Senate Judiciary Committee on a party-line vote — after Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake asked for Kavanaugh's nomination to be delayed on the Senate floor by one week in order to ask for an FBI investigation "limited in time and scope" to further look into allegations against Kavanaugh of sexual assault and sexual misconduct.

An earlier story continues below:

The Senate Judiciary Committee is voting on Judge Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination. A full Senate vote on the nomination is expected as early next week. Watch the proceeding live.

