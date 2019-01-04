Sen. Elizabeth Warren Brings Presidential Bid to Iowa

Hear the full show

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren will visit Iowa today, just a few days after launching her 2020 exploratory committee for a White House bid.

On this news buzz edition of River to River, host Emily Woodbury speaks with political analyst Donna Hoffman of the University of Northern Iowa for analysis ahead of Senator Warren's visit to Council Bluffs, Sioux City, Storm Lake, and Des Moines.

Also in today's program:

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller discusses a recent legal win expected to protect more than 700 Iowans from paying debts associated with Career Education Corps., a for-profit education group accused of misleading and deceiving students.

Iowa Public Radio agriculture reporter Amy Mayer joins the show to discuss the impact of tariffs on Iowa pork producers.

The president of the Surivors Network of those Abused by Priests, Tim Lennon, a Sioux City native, explains why he believes it's important for a top U.S. leader in the Catholic Church to step down from his post.

Assistant professor of Epidemiology in the College of Public Health at the University of Iowa, Dr. Wei Bao, discusses a new report idenitfying Iowa as the fourth most obese state in the country.

And, Iowa Public Radio Studio One host Tony Dehner gives his top recommendations for weekend listening.