Sen. Booker Makes Iowa Debut

Senator Cory Booker flew to Iowa to headline a Democratic fundraiser Saturday night fresh off the Senate’s vote to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh to U.S. Supreme Court.

Sen. Booker, who serves on the Senate judiciary committee, says the process for confirming Brett Kavanuagh to the U-S Supreme Court was a sham. The New Jersey Senator is seen as a potential contender for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020. Iowa is the leadoff state in the nominating process. But Booker focused on the midterm, telling the crowd not to be discouraged by any of the president’s actions.

“It is not a time to give up! It’s a time to get up! To rise up! To speak up! It’s time for you not to wait for hope but to be the hope,” Boooker said to the crowd.

When asked by reporters if he’s running for his party’s presidential nomination, Booker says he’s in the state because it could flip more elected offices to Democrats in the midterm. That includes three of Iowa’s four congressional seats and the governor’s office.

Sen. Booker made his comments as the keynote speaker during the Iowa Democrats’ annual fall fundraising dinner.

Speakers included Democratic candidates for congress Abby Finkenauer and Cindy Axne as well as gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell.

“I am running to change the direction of our state,” Hubbell says. “I’m not a politician. Never have been. But I do have the leadership experience to bring people together and get results.”

Hubbell says he will begin reversing the privatization of Medicaid on day one and restore funding to Planned Parenthood if he’s elected governor.

He faces Republican Governor Kim Reynolds in their first debate on Wednesday.

Early voting in Iowa starts Monday.