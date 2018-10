A highly competitive congressional district in the southwest corner of Iowa is seen as one of a handful of races that could determine which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives for the next two years. Republican Rep. David Young is campaigning to keep his seat for a third term, and Democrat Cindy Axne is making the case for why she should replace him.

Congressman Young, R-Van Meter, was meeting with supporters at an Ankeny coffee shop one morning earlier this month, talking up Republican tax cuts and regulation rollbacks.