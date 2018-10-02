Recent Flood Scares Cost Cedar Rapids $600,000

By 1 minute ago
  • Cedar Rapids spent approximately $600,000 on temporary flood protection measures during two flood scares in September.
    Cedar Rapids spent approximately $600,000 on temporary flood protection measures during two flood scares in September.
    City of Cedar Rapids via facebook

The city of Cedar Rapids has spent more than a half a million dollars on emergency flood protection during the month of September. There was virtually no damage from the recent flood scares, but there’s a still a cost.

Cedar Rapids spent about $600,000 to stave off the impacts of two recent flood events, around $300,000 per each event, according to a city spokesperson. The funding helped to plug storm sewer systems, close roads and boat ramps, assemble portable HESCO barriers and pay staff to monitor water levels around the clock.

Czech Village / New Bohemia Main Street District Executive Director Jennifer Pruden says the flood scares were nerve-wracking for business owners in the city's low-lying neighborhoods, who spent their days refreshing the National Weather Service's online flood projections. But she says the city's protections are shielding businesses that would see impacts otherwise.

“Usually when it would get about to that 17 foot mark we would start to get some water that would come in, kind of seeping up through the ground in the southern area of New Bohemia and in parts of Czech Village," Pruden said. "There are now gates that close off the river from going up into the storm sewer system and helps to prevent that water from seeping through."

Due to the temporary measures put in place and permanent structural changes to the city's storm water management, Pruden says flood-prone neighborhoods have a little more breathing room.

“That really has changed dramatically," Pruden said. "Now we really feel like we can hold off for a little bit higher.”

On September 26th the river crested at 17.94 feet in Cedar Rapids, below the 20 foot level that officials consider a major threat. But according to National Weather Service historical data dating back some 150 years, the event still qualifies as the 14th highest crest on record. 

Tags: 
news
flooding
Iowa Waters
Cedar Rapids

Related Content

New Trump Administration 'Skinny' Health Plans Coming; Iowa Insurance Commissioner Warns Consumers

By Oct 1, 2018
Joyce Russell/IPR

By federal order, Iowans will soon have another health insurance option that won’t be subject to the requirements of the Affordable Care Act.   It’s called short-term limited duration insurance.  Some critics see it as another way for the Trump administration to kill Obamacare by a thousand cuts.   Now  Iowa’s insurance commissioner is at odds with a statehouse committee over what kind of consumer protections to require.     

Immigration Simulation In Sioux City Shows The Hurdles In Attaining Citizenship

By 10 hours ago
Courtesy of Erica DeLeon / One Siouxland

Becoming a United States citizen is complicated. Immigrants are often faced with many choices in an unpredictable process that can take years, even decades.

In Sioux City, an immigration services nonprofit recently tried to replicate these challenges, by simulating what the citizenship process is like.


Iowa Public Health Data Suggests Illegal Needle Exchanges Reduce Spread Of Disease

By 21 hours ago
hiv test
Katarina Sostaric/IPR file

Public health researchers believe illegal needle exchanges are reducing transmission of hepatitis c in Iowa. Advocates hope the data will help build support for legalizing the practice in the state. 

Children's Mental Health Board Asks For Public Input

By Oct 1, 2018
children's mental health board
Joyce Russell/IPR file

The group tasked with developing recommendations for creating a children’s mental health system in Iowa is hosting a series of meetings starting this week to get public input.

The first meeting is Tuesday in LeMars, followed by eight more meetings throughout the state.

Peggy Huppert is executive director of a mental health advocacy group and sits on the Children’s System State Board. She says personal stories are very important for informing the board’s work.

Excess Rainfall In Northwest Iowa Causes Manure Overflows

By Sep 21, 2018
IPR file photo by Amy Mayer

Parts of northwest Iowa saw up to 10 inches of rain over the last couple of days, which caused manure systems at nearly 30 livestock operations to overflow.

Rail Cars Cleared From Floyd River After Sunday Train Derailment

By Sep 28, 2018
Courtesy of Sioux County Sheriffs Office

Crews are working to rebuild a collapsed bridge in northwest Iowa after nearly 40 rail cars derailed and more than a dozen fell into the Floyd River.

Iowa Conservationists Call For More Flooding Protection Funding

By Sep 6, 2018
Wikimedia Commons

Conservationists say they’ve made progress in the 10 years since historic floods hit eastern Iowa. Now they're calling for even more investment in flood protection. 

Cedar Rapids To Raise Property Taxes To Fund Flood Protection

By Sep 11, 2018
Kate Payne / IPR

Cedar Rapids officials have adopted a plan to fund permanent flood protection in the city. Ten years after historic floods battered the city, its leaders want taxpayers to help protect it from the next disaster. 