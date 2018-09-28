Puerto Rico's Farmers Rebound From Hurricane Maria, But Federal Funding Still Lacking

One year ago, Hurricane Maria swept over Puerto Rico, bringing 150 mph winds. Nearly 3,000 people died, homes and buildings were ruined and farms were destroyed all over the U.S. territory.

According to Luis Pinto, a farmer near Yabucoa, southeast of the capital San Juan, the sound of the wind screaming through the trees “felt like the hurricane was crying.” Plantain trees were flattened on Pinto’s farm. In all, the storms caused $300,000 in damage to his crops, cattle, fences and roads.



NET Nebraska podcast On The Table provides an update on how Puerto Rican farmers are recovering from Hurricane Maria.

The federal farm bill authorizes a list of programs to help farmers rebuild after storms, droughts and even wildfires. For a recent episode of its podcast, On the Table, Harvest Public Media partner NET in Nebraska joined with the Food and Environment Reporting Network (FERN) to talk with farmers in Puerto Rico about the help they’ve received.

