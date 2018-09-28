Puerto Rico's Farmers Rebound From Hurricane Maria, But Federal Funding Still Lacking

By 42 minutes ago
  • Luis Pinto lost about $300,000 worth of plantain trees, livestock, roads and fences on his farm near Yabucoa, Puerto Rico. "When I saw the desctruction, I just cried. But I said, 'The show must go on,'" he says.
    Luis Pinto lost about $300,000 worth of plantain trees, livestock, roads and fences on his farm near Yabucoa, Puerto Rico. "When I saw the desctruction, I just cried. But I said, 'The show must go on,'" he says.
    Allison Keyes / NET Nebraska/FERN
Originally published on September 26, 2018 4:33 pm

One year ago, Hurricane Maria swept over Puerto Rico, bringing 150 mph winds. Nearly 3,000 people died, homes and buildings were ruined and farms were destroyed all over the U.S. territory.

According to Luis Pinto, a farmer near Yabucoa, southeast of the capital San Juan, the sound of the wind screaming through the trees “felt like the hurricane was crying.” Plantain trees were flattened on Pinto’s farm. In all, the storms caused $300,000 in damage to his crops, cattle, fences and roads.

The federal farm bill authorizes a list of programs to help farmers rebuild after storms, droughts and even wildfires. For a recent episode of its podcast, On the Table, Harvest Public Media partner NET in Nebraska joined with the Food and Environment Reporting Network (FERN) to talk with farmers in Puerto Rico about the help they’ve received.

Read the FERN article here: https://thefern.org/2018/09/a-year-after-hurricane-maria-puerto-ricos-farmers-claw-back/

And to listen to the On The Table podcast from NET, Nebraska’s PBS and NPR stations, choose:

Copyright 2018 Harvest Public Media. To see more, visit Harvest Public Media.

Tags: 
agriculture
Weather
USDA
news

Related Content

Puerto Rico's Hurricane Recovery Complicates Ag Businesses' Seed Research

By Amy Mayer Nov 29, 2017

Puerto Rico’s hot winter days and warm nights have played a key role in the global seed business for more than 30 years. So, the devastation wrought on the U.S. territory by Hurricane Maria in September stretches to the croplands of the Midwest and Great Plains.

Fields in Puerto Rico are used for research, development and/or testing of up to 85 percent of the commercial corn, soybean and other hybrid seeds grown in the U.S., according to the Puerto Rico Agricultural Biotechnology Industry Association.

Farm Bill Deadline To Pass Without Extension, Against Wishes of Influential Groups

By Sep 27, 2018

Congress has spent weeks trying to meld the House and Senate versions of the next farm bill into one agreeable piece of legislation.

Left in the balance is the current farm bill, which will expire Sept. 30 without an extension.

Study: Sanitary Conditions On U.S. Farms Improving, May Curb Foodborne Illness

By editor Sep 24, 2018

E. coli and salmonella often ride on leafy greens or vegetables, accounting for about 10 percent of the United States’ foodborne illnesses. The pathogens can be found in contaminated manure, water and on the hands of those harvesting the crop — especially if they don’t have access to proper bathrooms or a way to wash their hands.