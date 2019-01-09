Progressive Billionare Tom Steyer Will Not Run for President in 2020

  • Progressive billionare Tom Steyer tells reporters in Des Moines he will not run for president in 2020.
    Clay Masters / Iowa Public Radio

Progressive billionaire activist Tom Steyer came to Iowa Wednesday announce he will not run for president. The former hedge fund manager instead says he will put another $40 million into his “Need to Impeach” group which pushes support for impeaching President Donald Trump.

“Most people come to Iowa around this time to announce a campaign for the presidency,” Steyer told reporters in Des Moines. “But I’m proud to be here to announce that I will do whatever it takes, for as long as it takes to remove a president.”

Steyer did not say if there was a presidential candidate he would support in the Democratic primary.  “Need to Impeach” has been running ads in Iowa and he made several trips to the state during 2018 including a speech at the Iowa State Fair’s Des Moines Register Soapbox.

If there’s a time when I think that running will be the most positive thing that I can do I will definitely do it,” Steyer said Wednesday. “But at this point this is my firm conviction that this is how I can make the best difference in terms of working for the people of America.”

Another one of his groups, Next Gen America, spent a lot of money in Iowa to turnout young voters in the midterm.

