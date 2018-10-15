Prepare for Take-off!

Inspired by the true predicament of a refugee stuck in an airport for 11 years, Jonathan Dove’s Flight is truly one-of-a-kind.
Stage director Kristine McIntyre believes the “unbound future” draws all of the characters in Flight. Our “constant human need to recreate ourselves and our relationships” are a central theme throughout the opera.
Flight takes an ordinary place – an airport – and highlights the qualities that actually make it extra-ordinary. Dove describes airports as “portals between the everyday world and the magical world of flying.”
The opera will warm the hearts of all listeners, as the plot unfolds and the characters recognize each and every one of them experiences turmoil and they ultimately come together to help someone in need.
The Des Moines Metro Opera cast for Flight includes:
Refugee – John Holiday, countertenor
Controller – Audrey Luna, coloratura soprano
Bill – Andrew Bidlack, tenor
Tina – Zulimar López-Hernández, soprano
Older Woman – Deanne Meek, mezzo-soprano
Stewardess – Sofia Selowsky, mezzo-soprano
Steward – Theo Hoffman, baritone
Minskman – Norman Garrett, baritone
Minskwoman – Elise Quagliata, mezzo-soprano
Immigration Officer – Zachary James, bass
The Des Moines Metro Opera’s Flight broadcast will be followed by a Luther College production of Cosi fan Tutte and a Cedar Rapids Opera Theatre performance of Turandot.
Flight take-off times will be:
- Saturday, October 20th at 8 pm
- Sunday, October 21st at 11 pm