Prepare for Take-off!

Inspired by the true predicament of a refugee stuck in an airport for 11 years, Jonathan Dove’s Flight is truly one-of-a-kind.

Stage director Kristine McIntyre believes the “unbound future” draws all of the characters in Flight. Our “constant human need to recreate ourselves and our relationships” are a central theme throughout the opera.

Flight takes an ordinary place – an airport – and highlights the qualities that actually make it extra-ordinary. Dove describes airports as “portals between the everyday world and the magical world of flying.”

The opera will warm the hearts of all listeners, as the plot unfolds and the characters recognize each and every one of them experiences turmoil and they ultimately come together to help someone in need.

I am not sure what other opera companies are doing for world class singers at the moment, since they seem to all have been assembled in Indianola, Iowa to people this exquisitely realized performance." - Opera Today

The Des Moines Metro Opera cast for Flight includes:

Refugee – John Holiday, countertenor

Controller – Audrey Luna, coloratura soprano

Bill – Andrew Bidlack, tenor

Tina – Zulimar López-Hernández, soprano

Older Woman – Deanne Meek, mezzo-soprano

Stewardess – Sofia Selowsky, mezzo-soprano

Steward – Theo Hoffman, baritone

Minskman – Norman Garrett, baritone

Minskwoman – Elise Quagliata, mezzo-soprano

Immigration Officer – Zachary James, bass

The Des Moines Metro Opera’s Flight broadcast will be followed by a Luther College production of Cosi fan Tutte and a Cedar Rapids Opera Theatre performance of Turandot.

Flight take-off times will be: