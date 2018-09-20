Politics Day: Iowans React to Handling of Kavanaugh Sexual-Assault Accusation

Listen to the entire discussion - River to River

Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh of assaulting her when they were both in high school, says she wants the FBI to investigate before she testifies.

Kavanaugh has categorically denied her accusation. Blasey’s lawyers say she has been the target of “vicious harassment and even death threats” since her identity was made public.

On this politics day edition of River to River, listeners call into Iowa Public Radio to share their thoughts on how leaders in Washington are reacting.

Guests this hour include political analysts Jim McCormick of Iowa State University and and Rene Rocha of the University of Iowa.