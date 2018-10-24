Politics Day: Dissecting Iowa's First District Race for Congress

Hear the full show

During this Politics Day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer explores the top political news of the week with Donna Hoffman of the University of Northern Iowa and Jim McCormick from Iowa State University.

Hoffman and McCormick discuss President Trump's response to news of the the migrant caravan traveling towards the nation's southern border from Central America, and the ongoing controversy over the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Later in the program, our analysits turn to the midterms, exploring the race for control over Iowa's 1st congressional district between incumbent Rod Blum and Democratic candidate Abby Finkenhaur.