Politics Day: Dissecting Iowa's First District Race for Congress

By & 1 hour ago
  • Wikimedia, Finkenauer for Congress

During this Politics Day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer explores the top political news of the week with Donna Hoffman of the University of Northern Iowa and Jim McCormick from Iowa State University. 

Hoffman and McCormick discuss President Trump's response to news of the the migrant caravan traveling towards the nation's southern border from Central America, and the ongoing controversy over the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Later in the program, our analysits turn to the midterms, exploring the race for control over Iowa's 1st congressional district between incumbent Rod Blum and Democratic candidate Abby Finkenhaur.

Tags: 
River to River
Iowa Politics
2018 Election

Related Content

Iowa's 3rd Congressional District: 'The Ultimate Purple District'

By & Oct 18, 2018
John Pemble

Iowa's 3rd Congressional District race shows a tight battle between incumbent Republican David Young and his Democratic challenger Cindy Axne. 

"The third district exhibits a lot of contradictions, and a lot of divesity of thought and opinion. So you look at the character of the Des Moines area and its immediate western and southern suburbs," says Rachel Caufield, Drake University political scientist,  "and as you head south and west, you get more and more rural."

More Than 300 Linn County Voters Mistakenly Mail In Sample Ballots

By Oct 5, 2018

Some Linn County voters are still confused about the sample ballots they received. More than 300 voters have mailed them back with their candidates marked off.

Pints and Politics: Midterm Elections and the Gubernatorial Race

By , & Oct 15, 2018
Associated Press

Ben Kieffer co-hosts this "Pints and Politics" edition of River to River with Gazette investigative reporter Erin Jordan. They ask panelists to discuss the latest in national and state politics, including the upcoming miderm elections and the latest in the Reynolds-Hubbell gubernatorial race.

Panelists joining the discussion include Gazette columnists Todd Dorman, Lynda Waddington, Adam Sullivan, and Gazette reporter James Lynch.