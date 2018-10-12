Related Program: 
River to River

Politics Day: Could J.D. Scholten Beat Steve King?

Republican Steve King has represented Iowa in Congress for eight terms. In the upcoming election, he faces democratic challenger J.D. Scholten. Will the predicted midterm blue wave affect Iowa's fourth district? 

During the second half of this hour of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with political analysts Valerie Hennings, associate professor of political science at Morningside College and Dave Andersen, assistant professor of political science at Iowa State University about Iowa's 4th district. 

In the first half of the show, Kieffer talks with Dennis Goldford of Drake University about the partisan battle lines that were drawn surrounding Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court. 

