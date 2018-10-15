Related Program: 
River to River

Pints and Politics: Midterm Elections and the Gubernatorial Race

Ben Kieffer co-hosts this "Pints and Politics" edition of River to River with Gazette investigative reporter Erin Jordan. They ask panelists to discuss the latest in national and state politics, including the upcoming miderm elections and the latest in the Reynolds-Hubbell gubernatorial race.

Panelists joining the discussion include Gazette columnists Todd Dorman, Lynda Waddington, Adam Sullivan, and Gazette reporter James Lynch.

Pints and Politics is a collaboration between Iowa Public Radio and The Gazette.  It was recorded in front of a live audience at C.S.P.S. Hall in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, October 11.

The next Pints and Politics event will be hosted at C.S.P.S Hall on Thursday, November 8 at 5 p.m. You can register to attend here.

Reynolds and Hubbell in Contentious Debate

By Oct 11, 2018
Rodney White/Des Moines Register

Gov. Kim Reynolds and Democratic candidate for governor Fred Hubbell took questions on a wide range of issues in their first debate Wednesday, sponsored by KCCI-TV and the Des Moines Register.    They weren’t shy about challenging each other’s positions and moderators had some trouble keeping the crowd out of the debate.   

Excitement ran high outside the debate venue on the Ankeny Campus of Des Moines Area Community College, where competing crowds chanted in favor of Hubbell and Reynolds.     James Stauch of West Des Moines had this advice for the Democratic challenger.

Iowa Republicans Embrace Trump During E15 Rally

By Oct 10, 2018
Clay Masters/IPR

President Donald Trump was in Council Bluffs Tuesday night to announce a regulatory change that would lift a ban on selling an ethanol-gasoline blend during the summer months. Right now, the Environmental Protection Agency prohibits the sale of gasoline blended with 15 percent ethanol, commonly called E15, during the summer months.

“My administration is protecting ethanol,” Trump told the crowd gathered at the Mid America Center. “Today we are unleashing the power of E15 to power our country all year long.”

Democrat Fred Hubbell Calls State Budget Surplus 'Fiscal Mismanagement'

By & Oct 3, 2018
John Pemble / Iowa Public Radio

Democratic candidate for governor Fred Hubbell has been critical of the state’s budgeting practices under Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds. Hubbell, a 67-year-old retired businessman, says recent figures from the state revenue estimating conference are an indication of fiscal mismanagement. The $127 million surplus was larger than budget officials expected.