Pints and Politics: Midterm Elections and the Gubernatorial Race

Hear the full discussion - River to River

Ben Kieffer co-hosts this "Pints and Politics" edition of River to River with Gazette investigative reporter Erin Jordan. They ask panelists to discuss the latest in national and state politics, including the upcoming miderm elections and the latest in the Reynolds-Hubbell gubernatorial race.

Panelists joining the discussion include Gazette columnists Todd Dorman, Lynda Waddington, Adam Sullivan, and Gazette reporter James Lynch.

Pints and Politics is a collaboration between Iowa Public Radio and The Gazette. It was recorded in front of a live audience at C.S.P.S. Hall in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, October 11.

