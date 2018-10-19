New York, New York

An “instant hit” on Broadway in 1944, Bernstein’s On the Town soon became a movie starring Gene Kelly and Frank Sinatra.

Known as his “valentine” to New York, Lenny’s On the Town is a Broadway musical about three sailors during World War II and their “amorous adventures on a 24-hour-shore leave in New York City.”

The Des Moines Symphony’s “Giunta Celebrates Bernstein” concert presents three dances from Bernstein’s first musical, On the Town. Also featured on the concert will be Bernstein’s jazzy Prelude, Fugue & Riffs, Mozart’s Flute & Harp Concerto and Sibelius’ Symphony No. 1.

Maestro Giunta can’t wait to share Bernstein’s “valentine to New York” with you.

PROGRAM:

BERNSTEIN Three Dances from On the Town

BERNSTEIN Prelude, Fugue & Riffs

MOZART Flute & Harp Concerto

SIBELIUS Symphony No. 1

DMSO Soloists:

Gregory Oakes, clarinet

Kayla Burggraf, flute

Erin Brooker-Miller, harp

For tickets and more information, visit https://dmsymphony.org/events/masterworks-2-on-the-town/