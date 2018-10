Hear the conversation

In the new book Reagan: An American Journey, New York Times best-selling author Bob Spitz explores the life and legacy of President Ronald Reagan, from his early days as an Iowa-based sports broadcaster, to his years in the White House.

Spitz is an award-winning author of many works including bestselling biographies, Dearies: The Remarkable Life of Julia Child and The Beatles: The Biography.

Reagan: An American Journey hit bookstore shelves earlier this month.