Musician Revives Silent Films With Live Scores

By 40 seconds ago
  • Organist Robert Nicholls is keeping a silent film tradition alive by performing live scores in-theatre.
    View Slideshow 1 of 3
    Organist Robert Nicholls is keeping a silent film tradition alive by performing live scores in-theatre.
    Kate Payne / IPR
  • Nicholls improvises the entire score, assigning loose melodic phrases to characters, but otherwise playing freely without any formal composition.
    View Slideshow 2 of 3
    Nicholls improvises the entire score, assigning loose melodic phrases to characters, but otherwise playing freely without any formal composition.
    Kate Payne / IPR
  • Nicholls says live scoring makes for a more unique, powerful experience, and one that's worth reviving.
    View Slideshow 3 of 3
    Nicholls says live scoring makes for a more unique, powerful experience, and one that's worth reviving.
    Kate Payne / IPR

A musician is keeping a silent film tradition alive by performing the film scores in real time, most recently turning his sights on the 1927 film Metropolis, with a performance on the Barhydt Organ at Fairfield's Arts and Convention Center.

Most days, Indiana-based organist Robert Nicholls is the music director at the First Presbyterian Church in Evansville. But on some of his off-days, he performs live scores to silent films, a tradition that's largely disappeared. It's an artform worth that's worth reviving he says, and makes for a more visceral, unique experience.

“I kind of imagine I’m John Williams and I’m watching a Spielberg movie and how would I bring this time. What would the themes be? What is the plot? How does it develop? How does it move? Where are the climaxes?" Nicholls said. "And I try to create a score just right there on the spot.”

He made the trip to Fairfield to accompany a screening of the 1927 classic Metropolis. It's considered a masterpiece, and a touchstone not just for modern sci-fi and horror, but for cinematic storytelling writ large. The story follows a workers’ revolution against a despotic leader in a hyper-mechanized future society, and includes a mad scientist, a case of mistaken identities, and one of the first depictions of a robot on-screen.

Nicholls says scoring the film live makes it that much more compelling. And on top of that, he improvises the entire score, riffing and modulating throughout the entire 153 minute runtime. 

"I have a few sort of melodies up my sleeve which I assign to certain characters, which hopefully bring their character to life. Maybe something angular and aggressive for a nasty character and something lyrical and beautiful for a sweeter character," Nicholls explained. "And then they meld and they change and they move and they develop as the movie progresses."

Nicholls says his approach makes for a different experience every time, and not one an audience can get from a recording piped through a loud speaker. 

“If I were to sit down and the audience was to come back again, there would be some of the same themes and ideas, but it would be completely different," he said. "It’s a unique experience to come to one of these because you’ll never hear the same thing twice.”

Tags: 
news
Arts & Culture
Film

Related Content

Grassley: Hearing Will 'Get To The Bottom' Of Kavanaugh Misconduct Allegations

By 6 hours ago
chuck grassley
John Pemple/IPR file photo

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley said Tuesday Senate Judiciary Committee staffers have so far found “no corroboration” of sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“This week, we’re going to do our best to get to the bottom of it,” Grassley said of the hearing he will chair this week to look into Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a high school party.

Grassley was asked if he will cancel the committee vote on Kavanaugh if he finds Ford’s testimony to be believable.

'You've Got To Work Hard': Disney Animator, Sioux City Native Reflects On His Career

By Sep 17, 2018
Katie Peikes / IPR

Growing up, Sioux City native Ron Clements often attended screenings of Disney films that showed for two weeks at the city's Orpheum Theatre, but it was a reissued screening of Pinocchio he saw when he was nine years old, that turned the lightbulb on — he knew he wanted to be an animator for Disney.

"I became obsessed by that movie," Clements told a crowd Friday during his talk at the 14th annual Sioux City International Film Festival. "I drew the characters and drew the characters and went back to see it until it left."