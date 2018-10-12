Midterms, Courts, and a Presidential Visit to Iowa

President Trump used the bitter Kavanaugh battle to boost enthusiasm during his visit to Council Bluffs earlier this week, but which voters will actually be energized to turn out?

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer discusses President Trump’s visit to Iowa with Iowa Public Radio reporter Clay Matters.

Also in this hour, a look at Justice Kavanaugh’s first days on the U.S. Supreme Court, Trump’s thoughts on ethanol in Iowa, the resignation of U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, and an analysis of Iowa’s Second District Congressional race.

Scott Peters, Department Head and Professor of Political Science at the University of Northern Iowa and Cary Covington, Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Iowa join the show with their analysis.