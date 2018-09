The Sept. 6 Studio One Underground live broadcast featured a couple of bands that many would characterize as "alt-country". Omaha's Clarence Tilton and the Des Moines band Monday Mourners released a split vinyl record early in 2018, with each group taking one side of the album. And each band performed a separate set at the Basement of the Des Moines Social Club for Studio One.

Have a listen to Monday Mourners!