Listen to A Conquered Christmas 2019

By 1 hour ago
  • Christopher The Conquered, near the end of A Conquered Christmas 2018, live on IPR.
    IPR/Tony Dehner

One of our favorite Christmas traditions every year at IPR is our yearly live broadcast of A Conquered Christmas, hosted by our friend Christopher The Conquered, live from the Basement of the Des Moines Social Club. The show began in 2015, and at the time we had no idea it would grow into what it's become in its fourth year. A wide variety of Iowa musicians once again joined in the fun, performing not only classic holiday favorties, but some original Christmas songs and some non-holiday songs that just happened to fit in with the night's themes.

You can check out both sets from A Conquered Christmas right here, and hear songs performed by Christopher The Conquered, as well as Tina-Haase Findlay, TWINS, Adrien Logsdon, Adam Bruce, The Pride Of Iowa Barbershop Chorus, RUN DSM, Curt Oren and more! We can't wait to see you for A Conquered Christmas 2019!

2018's Best Music from Iowa Public Radio's Studio One

By & Dec 19, 2018
Bao Ngo, High Road Touring; Olivia Bee, SubPop Records; Matador Records; Kevin Burt / Graphic: Katelyn Harrop


Hex Girls live on Studio One Tracks

By Oct 18, 2018
IPR/Sydney Hauer

It's been an exciting year for the Cedar Falls band Hex Girls: not only did they release their debut album More Of That, they performed at the IPR Live Sessions stage at the 80/35 festival, followed by a two-week tour, and have a music video coming soon. We talked about all of this and more (including the history of the band's name, and exactly how they befriended guitarist Charlie Patterson) during Hex Girls' Studio One live session.

Hear Anthony Worden's Studio One Live Set

By Nov 19, 2018
IPR/Tony Dehner

Iowa City musician and songwriter Anthony Worden performed live in IPR's Cedar Falls studios on Nov. 15.  Worden brought his band, dubbed The Illiterati, for a live set that featured songs from his new album Slouching Towards Tomorrow- and more!

Enjoy music and conversation with Anthony Worden right here!

Hear A Conquered Christmas 2017

By Dec 27, 2017
IPR/Tony Dehner

After a year of Studio One Underground shows from the Des Moines Social Club, it's become an IPR tradition to finish up our year of live broadcasts there with A Conquered Christmas.  For the cause of good will and good cheer, Christopher The Conquered rounds up a stellar roster of Iowa talent to perform in The Basement venue of the DMSC, and Studio One has the honor of broadcasting it live!  This year's event on Dec. 7 featured Brother Trucker, David Zollo, Dustin Smith, Max Wellman, Adam Bruce, Adrien Logsdon and many more! 

Hear A Conquered Christmas 2016 Studio One Live Set

By Dec 25, 2016
Chris Ford

On Dec. 1, Studio One returned to The Basement venue of The Des Moines Social Club for our second annual live broadcast of A Conquered Christmas.  Christopher The Conquered and Special Guests provided a generous helping of holiday (and some not holiday related) songs.  A lot of great Iowa talent was heard, and it was a night of fun and frivolity for both the musicians and The Basement-filling live audience! 

Have a listen! 

Hear A Conquered Christmas Studio One Live Set

By Dec 4, 2015
IPR/Myrna Johnson

A festive time was had by all at The Basement venue of the Des Moines Social Club on Dec. 3.  It was A Conquered Christmas with Christopher The Conquered and special guests, performing music of the Holiday season as well as songs of love, unity and peace that fit the spirit of the season.  Christopher was joined by many special guests, all adding their own unique talents to the evening.  IPR's Studio One Tracks broadcast the first two sets of the evening live.