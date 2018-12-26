Listen to A Conquered Christmas 2019

One of our favorite Christmas traditions every year at IPR is our yearly live broadcast of A Conquered Christmas, hosted by our friend Christopher The Conquered, live from the Basement of the Des Moines Social Club. The show began in 2015, and at the time we had no idea it would grow into what it's become in its fourth year. A wide variety of Iowa musicians once again joined in the fun, performing not only classic holiday favorties, but some original Christmas songs and some non-holiday songs that just happened to fit in with the night's themes.

You can check out both sets from A Conquered Christmas right here, and hear songs performed by Christopher The Conquered, as well as Tina-Haase Findlay, TWINS, Adrien Logsdon, Adam Bruce, The Pride Of Iowa Barbershop Chorus, RUN DSM, Curt Oren and more! We can't wait to see you for A Conquered Christmas 2019!

Listen to the first set of A Conquered Christmas 2018 here.