Long time Iowa favorites Brother Trucker performed live for Studio One Underground on Oct. 4. The band was primed to play, with a brand new album titled 5 and a club full of fans eager to hear the new songs. In fact, Brother Trucker promoted the show at The Basement of The Des Moines Social Club as a CD release party- and that's exactly what it was!

Join the fun and have a listen to Brother Trucker classics, as well as brand new songs, right here!

Listen to Brother Trucker's first set from October's Studio One Underground here.