Leaves are Falling, Art is Calling

Fine art, wooded hills, and winding rivers – over 50 artists will be putting out their welcome mats for this year’s 21st annual Northeast Iowa Artists’ Studio Tour.

Vibrant falling leaves are the backdrop to discovering unique painting, jewelry, pottery, ceramics, photography, weaving, wood, blown glass, sculptures, and collages. Artists open their studios to the public exclusively for this event, where visitors can watch the artists create, chat, and purchase works of art.

The tour takes place in and within a 40 mile radius of Decorah on October 12, 13, and 14 – during the fall’s peak leaf season.

President Glen Ellickson talks about this one-of-a-kind event.

For more information, visit http://www.iowaarttour.com/