KICP 105.9 FM Off Air

IPR Classical Station KICP 105.9 FM, serving Patterson & Des Moines, is off-air due to a failure of critical equipment which provides electrical service to the transmitter. Repairs will take several days or weeks to complete as this equipment is costly and unique to this transmitter site.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience during this outage. Other ways to hear IPR Classical in the Des Moines area include:

-Translator on 97.7 FM

-WOI-FM 90.1 HD-2 (More info about HD listening)

-Via our mobile apps

-Via our web stream