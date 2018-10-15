January Trial Date Set In Death Of Champion ISU Golfer

By 2 hours ago
  • Celia Barquin Arozamena was a civil engineering student, the Big 12 Conference's women's golf champion, and the Iowa State Female Athlete of the Year for 2018.
    Celia Barquin Arozamena was a civil engineering student, the Big 12 Conference's women's golf champion, and the Iowa State Female Athlete of the Year for 2018.
    Courtesy: Iowa State Daily

In Story County District Court today, District Judge Bethany Currie set a January 15th trial date for 22-year old Collin Richards.

Richards was living in a homeless camp in Ames on September 17th when he is alleged to have attacked 22 year old ISU student Celia Barquin Arozamena as she was playing a round of golf at Clearwater Links near the university campus.

The champion Big 12 golfer and engineering student from Spain was stabbed to death.  Her body was found in a pond nearby.

Richards was scheduled to appear for an arraignment today.   Instead he entered a written plea of not guilty to first degree murder.    

In the written plea, Richards attests to having an eighth grade education.   He requested that a trial date be promptly set, while waiving his right to a speedy trial.     

Richards remains in jail on a $5 million bond.    The first degree murder charge carries a penalty of life in prison without parole.  

Tags: 
Crime
Iowa State University
Sports
news

Related Content

ISU Golfer Remembered For Her Smile, Love, Lasting Impact On Community

By Sep 20, 2018
Amy Mayer / IPR

A civil engineering student from Spain and Big 12 women’s golf champion could fill a room with her smile. That’s how one professor remembered Celia Barquín Arozamena at a vigil on the Iowa State University campus Wednesday.

“I think about how hard she worked in her classes,” said Jim Alleman, an ISU professor of civil, construction and environmental engineering. Even in his difficult classes that didn’t often generate happy expressions among students, Alleman said he would look out at their faces and see Barquín Arozamena smiling.  