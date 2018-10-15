January Trial Date Set In Death Of Champion ISU Golfer

In Story County District Court today, District Judge Bethany Currie set a January 15th trial date for 22-year old Collin Richards.

Richards was living in a homeless camp in Ames on September 17th when he is alleged to have attacked 22 year old ISU student Celia Barquin Arozamena as she was playing a round of golf at Clearwater Links near the university campus.

The champion Big 12 golfer and engineering student from Spain was stabbed to death. Her body was found in a pond nearby.

Richards was scheduled to appear for an arraignment today. Instead he entered a written plea of not guilty to first degree murder.

In the written plea, Richards attests to having an eighth grade education. He requested that a trial date be promptly set, while waiving his right to a speedy trial.

Richards remains in jail on a $5 million bond. The first degree murder charge carries a penalty of life in prison without parole.