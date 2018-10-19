ISU Study: Link Between Leadership and Psychopathy Weak

Listen to the entire show - River to River

You may have seen studies that claim CEOs are often psychopaths or exhibit multiple psychopathic tendencies.

On this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with an Iowa State University psychologist whose recent study shows the perception of a link between psychopathy and leadership is overstated.

Also: IPR reporter Clay Masters shares the latest on the Iowa gubernatorial race, Barbara Rodriguez on her recent reporting showing that Iowa's new family planning program is providing fewer services like contraception, and a conversation with Marshalltown native, actor Toby Huss, who is in the new Halloween movie with Jamie Lee Curtis.