River to River

ISU Study: Link Between Leadership and Psychopathy Weak

By & 1 hour ago

You may have seen studies that claim CEOs are often psychopaths or exhibit multiple psychopathic tendencies.

On this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with an Iowa State University psychologist whose recent study shows the perception of a link between psychopathy and leadership is overstated.

Also: IPR reporter Clay Masters shares the latest on the Iowa gubernatorial race, Barbara Rodriguez on her recent reporting showing that Iowa's new family planning program is providing fewer services like contraception, and a conversation with Marshalltown native, actor Toby Huss, who is in the new Halloween movie with Jamie Lee Curtis.

River to River

Digging into Iowa's Down-Ballot Races

By & Oct 15, 2018
Tyler Merbler

The midterm elections are three weeks from today, and early voting has already started.

On this River to River segment, host Ben Kieffer chats with political scientist Chris Larimer and Des Moines Register reporter Bill Petroski about the elections for Secretary of State, Secretary of Agriculture, Attorney General, State Auditor, State Treasure, and key races in the Iowa legislature.

Iowa's 3rd Congressional District: 'The Ultimate Purple District'

By & Oct 18, 2018
John Pemble

Iowa's 3rd Congressional District race shows a tight battle between incumbent Republican David Young and his Democratic challenger Cindy Axne. 

"The third district exhibits a lot of contradictions, and a lot of divesity of thought and opinion. So you look at the character of the Des Moines area and its immediate western and southern suburbs," says Rachel Caufield, Drake University political scientist,  "and as you head south and west, you get more and more rural."

New Book Explores President Reagan's Midwest Connection

By & 2 hours ago
Michael Evans/Wikimedia

In the new book Reagan: An American Journey, New York Times best-selling author Bob Spitz explores the life and legacy of President Ronald Reagan, from his early days as an Iowa-based sports broadcaster, to his years in the White House.

Spitz is an award-winning author of many works including bestselling biographies, Dearies: The Remarkable Life of Julia Child and The Beatles: The Biography.

 