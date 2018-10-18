Iowa's 3rd Congressional District: "The Ultimate Purple District"

Listen to the entire discussion - River to River

Iowa's 3rd congressional district race shows a tight battle between incumbent Republican David Young and his Democratic challenger Cindy Axne.

"The third district exhibits a lot of contradictions, and a lot of divesity of thought and opinion. So you look at the character of the Des Moines area and its immediate western and southern suburbs," says Caufield, "and as you head south and west, you get more and more rural."

"There are extreme rural portions of the 3rd district that are entirely different from Des Moines, that have a very different character. So there's this constant balance, and it's kind of the ultimate purple district."

On this politics day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer sits down with political analysts, Dennis Goldford and Rachel Caufield of Drake University, who size up Iowa's third district, share what factors may determine it flips to the Democrats, and discuss the international uproar and the divide in Congress over the suspected killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia.