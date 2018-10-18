Related Program: 
River to River

Iowa's 3rd Congressional District: "The Ultimate Purple District"

By & 31 minutes ago
  • Composite photo of Republican Rep. David Young and Democrat Cindy Axne
    Composite photo of Republican Rep. David Young and Democrat Cindy Axne
    John Pemble

Iowa's 3rd congressional district race shows a tight battle between incumbent Republican David Young and his Democratic challenger Cindy Axne. 

"The third district exhibits a lot of contradictions, and a lot of divesity of thought and opinion. So you look at the character of the Des Moines area and its immediate western and southern suburbs," says Caufield, "and as you head south and west, you get more and more rural."

"There are extreme rural portions of the 3rd district that are entirely different from Des Moines, that have a very different character. So there's this constant balance, and it's kind of the ultimate purple district."

On this politics day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer sits down with political analysts, Dennis Goldford and Rachel Caufield of Drake University, who size up Iowa's third district, share what factors may determine it flips to the Democrats, and discuss the international uproar and the divide in Congress over the suspected killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Saudi Arabia.

Tags: 
River to River
Politics Day
Iowa Politics

Related Content

Pints and Politics: Midterm Elections and the Gubernatorial Race

By , & Oct 15, 2018
Associated Press

Ben Kieffer co-hosts this "Pints and Politics" edition of River to River with Gazette investigative reporter Erin Jordan. They ask panelists to discuss the latest in national and state politics, including the upcoming miderm elections and the latest in the Reynolds-Hubbell gubernatorial race.

Panelists joining the discussion include Gazette columnists Todd Dorman, Lynda Waddington, Adam Sullivan, and Gazette reporter James Lynch.

More Than 300 Linn County Voters Mistakenly Mail In Sample Ballots

By Oct 5, 2018

Some Linn County voters are still confused about the sample ballots they received. More than 300 voters have mailed them back with their candidates marked off.

Youth Voter Group Betting On Digital Ads To Boost Turnout

By Sep 26, 2018
Thomas Hawk via flickr creative commons / https://www.flickr.com/photos/thomashawk/14471621099/

A political advocacy group is banking on a digital ad campaign to get young Iowans to the polls. 

Pints and Politics: Sexual Harassment in the Public Sector

By & Sep 24, 2018
Emily Woodbury

On this edition of “Pints and Politics,” presented by The Gazette and Iowa Public Radio, panelists provide insight on the allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct in high school, look toward Iowa’s congressional and gubernatorial races, and discuss Gov. Kim Reynolds’ handling of former Iowa Finance Authority director, David Jamison’s, conduct.

 