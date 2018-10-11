Related Program: 
River to River

Iowa Law Professor: The Senate Should Not Confirm Kavanaugh

By & 16 minutes ago
  • Matt Wade

On this news buzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with Paul Gowder, one of more than 2400 U.S. law professors who signed the New York Times Opinion piece, The Senate Should Not Confirm Kavanaugh.

Gowder is a law professor at the University of Iowa, and he believes that Judge Brett Kavanaugh has neither the temperament nor the impartiality to sit on the nation's highest court.

Gowder was particularly concerned with aspects of Kavanaugh's opening statement at the Senate hearings on September 27th, in which Kavanaugh claimed that a coordinated political strategy was being enacted by Democrats to prevent his confirmation.

"The code of conduct for United States judges specifically requires judges to be non-partisan. It requires them to act in such a way as to promote confidence in the integrity and in the impartiality of the judiciary," Gowder says. "Every principle that we've written into our ethical standards for judges in this country is inconsistent with blatant partisan attacks and conspiracy theorizing."

The letter, which was presented to the Senate on October 4th, also brought forward concerns about Kavanaugh's general demeanor during the hearings. 

"Demeanor isn't specifically mentioned in these ethics codes, but the idea of what a judge should be that underlies these ethics codes is they should remain calm and focused on the facts, rather than reacting in anger," Gowder says.

Also, Iowa State University economist Chad Hart joins to discuss how trade disruptions are impacting the Midwest, an interview with a German writer with Saudi roots who is one of this year's International Writing Program fellows, and a conversation with Gov. Kim Reynolds. 

Tags: 
River to River
News Buzz
U.S. Supreme Court
Kim Reynolds

Related Content

Reynolds Touts State and Federal Economic Policy as 'Putting More Money in Iowans' Pockets'

By & Oct 4, 2018
John Pemble /IPR

Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds is making the case she should be elected to her job for the first time in November. She took over when former Gov. Terry Branstad left office to be U.S. Ambassador to China in 2017. Reynolds, 59, served as Branstad’s Lt. Governor since he was voted back into office in 2010.

A recent Iowa poll shows Reynolds in a close race for the governor’s office against Democrat and retired businessman Fred Hubbell. Hubbell, 67, says a larger-than-expected budget surplus of $127 million shows Reynolds is doing a poor job of managing the budget.

Experts Challenge Reynolds Judicial Appointment, Predict His Rulings Won’t Stand

By Sep 24, 2018
Kate Payne/IPR file

Three Iowa lawyers and a prosecutor in a conference call today questioned the legitimacy of Gov. Kim Reynolds' appointment of new 6th District Judge Jason Besler.   They predict that Besler’s rulings will be subject to appeal.   

Ethics Board Okays Free Flights For Reynolds Campaign

By Sep 20, 2018
Joyce Russell/IPR

The Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board today threw out ethics complaints against Gov. Kim Reynolds for accepting gifts of free flights on private jets, including a trip to a bowl game in Memphis last year.   

Since May of 2017, in nine instances the Reynolds campaign traveled on private planes. and reported it as in-kind campaign contributions.     

Board Chairman James Albert questioned the board’s attorney Megan Tooker about precedent for such free travel.