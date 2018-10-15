An Interview with Mark Strauss: Iowa's 2nd District Libertarian Candidate

Hear Ben Kieffer's interview with Mark Strauss - River to River

On this River to River segment, host Ben Kieffer talks with the Libertarian candidate in Iowa’s 2nd congressional district, businessman Mark Strauss of Bettendorf.

Strauss is the National Sales Manager at Signtex Lighting Inc. He has spent most of his career in the commercial lighting industry.

He supports term limits for members of Congress, a reduction in the number of foreign military bases abroad, and immigration reform, including support for a wall at the southern border and an opportunity for citizenship for immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children, as well as a pathway to citizenship for their parents.