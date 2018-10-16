An Interview with Chris Peters: Iowa's 2nd District Republican Candidate

Hear the full interview

On this segment of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Dr. Chris Peters, a Coralville-based surgeon and Republican running to represent Iowa's 2nd congressional distrct.

Dr. Peters says the healthcare debate should focus on rising healthcare costs as opposed to issues with healthcare coverage. He also talks about where he agrees and disagrees with President Trump and defends his political credentials.

Also during this half hour, Dr. Peters defends his views on trade, tariffs, and immigration, and takes questions from callers.