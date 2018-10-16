Related Program: 
An Interview with Chris Peters: Iowa's 2nd District Republican Candidate

By & 20 minutes ago
    Dr. Chris Peters, Iowa's 2nd District Republican Candidate for U.S. House of Representatives, in Iowa Public Radio's Iowa City studio.
    Ben Kieffer / Iowa Public Radio

On this segment of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Dr. Chris Peters, a Coralville-based surgeon and Republican running to represent Iowa's 2nd congressional distrct.

Dr. Peters says the healthcare debate should focus on rising healthcare costs as opposed to issues with healthcare coverage. He also talks about where he agrees and disagrees with President Trump and defends his political credentials.

Also during this half hour, Dr. Peters defends his views on trade, tariffs, and immigration, and takes questions from callers.

 

2018 elections
River to River
Politics

