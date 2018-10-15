An Interview with 2nd District Democratic Congressman Dave Loebsack

Hear the full interview

Incumbent Democratic Congressman Dave Loebsack is running for a 7th term in Congress against Republican Chris Peters and Libertarian Mark Strauss.

During this River to River segment, host Ben Kieffer talks with Representative Loebsack about the outlook for the 2018 Farm Bill, trade negotiations with China, term limits and why he's not meeting with the Cedar Rapids Gazette's editorial board.

Loebasack does not support term limits for Congress, and says he thinks immigration concerns about our southern border with Mexico can be helped by drones and more ICE patrols at the border. He also tells Kieffer during this interview that he would like to see Congress pass a bill he's sponsoring that would allow Iowans the chance to get health insurance through the exchanges that lawmakers have access to.