Hubbell, Reynolds Clash in Final Debate in Davenport

Morning Edition Host Clay Masters checks in with IPR's Kate Payne about the final governor debate between Kim Reynolds and Fred Hubbell.
The leading candidates in Iowa’s race to be the next governor faced off in the third and final debate Sunday morning in Davenport. With a little over two weeks left before Election Day, Kim Reynolds and Fred Hubbell sparred over a number of issues.
Iowa gubernatorial candidates Kim Reynolds and Fred Hubbell sparred in a third and final debate in Davenport Sunday morning. The Republican incumbent and Democratic challenger Hubbell talked mental health, education, immigration and sexual harassment. But much of the debate came down to the economy, tax policy and the state’s funding priorities.
Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds is making the case she should be elected to her job for the first time in November. She took over when former Gov. Terry Branstad left office to be U.S. Ambassador to China in 2017. Reynolds, 59, served as Branstad’s Lt. Governor since he was voted back into office in 2010.
A recent Iowa poll shows Reynolds in a close race for the governor’s office against Democrat and retired businessman Fred Hubbell. Hubbell, 67, says a larger-than-expected budget surplus of $127 million shows Reynolds is doing a poor job of managing the budget.
Democratic candidate for governor Fred Hubbell has been critical of the state’s budgeting practices under Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds. Hubbell, a 67-year-old retired businessman, says recent figures from the state revenue estimating conference are an indication of fiscal mismanagement. The $127 million surplus was larger than budget officials expected.