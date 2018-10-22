Hubbell, Reynolds Clash in Final Debate in Davenport

    Clay Masters / Iowa Public Radio

The leading candidates in Iowa’s race to be the next governor faced off in the third and final debate Sunday morning in Davenport. With a little over two weeks left before Election Day, Kim Reynolds and Fred Hubbell sparred over a number of issues. 

Reynolds, Hubbell Face Off In Final Debate

By 13 hours ago
John Pemble / Iowa Public Radio

Iowa gubernatorial candidates Kim Reynolds and Fred Hubbell sparred in a third and final debate in Davenport Sunday morning. The Republican incumbent and Democratic challenger Hubbell talked mental health, education, immigration and sexual harassment. But much of the debate came down to the economy, tax policy and the state’s funding priorities.

Reynolds, Hubbell Debate On Budget, Medicaid In Sioux City

By Oct 18, 2018
Tim Hynds / Sioux City Journal

During the second gubernatorial debate held in Sioux City Wednesday night, the candidates fought over their positions on the state’s fiscal situation and the future of Medicaid.

Reynolds Touts State and Federal Economic Policy as 'Putting More Money in Iowans' Pockets'

By & Oct 4, 2018
John Pemble /IPR

Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds is making the case she should be elected to her job for the first time in November. She took over when former Gov. Terry Branstad left office to be U.S. Ambassador to China in 2017. Reynolds, 59, served as Branstad’s Lt. Governor since he was voted back into office in 2010.

A recent Iowa poll shows Reynolds in a close race for the governor’s office against Democrat and retired businessman Fred Hubbell. Hubbell, 67, says a larger-than-expected budget surplus of $127 million shows Reynolds is doing a poor job of managing the budget.

Democrat Fred Hubbell Calls State Budget Surplus 'Fiscal Mismanagement'

By & Oct 3, 2018
John Pemble / Iowa Public Radio

Democratic candidate for governor Fred Hubbell has been critical of the state’s budgeting practices under Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds. Hubbell, a 67-year-old retired businessman, says recent figures from the state revenue estimating conference are an indication of fiscal mismanagement. The $127 million surplus was larger than budget officials expected.