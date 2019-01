University of Iowa senior Erica Cole was in a car accident in May of 2018 that so badly crushed her left leg from the knee down that she had to have it amputated.

She says waking up without her leg after the accident was weird, but more than she was upset, she felt lucky.

"I felt very lucky to still be here. Going through that and having that fear that I wasn't going to make it.... It sucks, but from the beginning, it was an immediate, 'oh my gosh, I'm still alive. I'm going to make the best of it.'"