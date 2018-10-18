Hex Girls live on Studio One Tracks

It's been an exciting year for the Cedar Falls band Hex Girls: not only did they release their debut album More Of That, they performed at the IPR Live Sessions stage at the 80/35 festival, followed by a two-week tour, and have a music video coming soon. We talked about all of this and more (including the history of the band's name, and exactly how they befriended guitarist Charlie Patterson) during Hex Girls' Studio One live session. Hex Girls also ripped through song from the new album, with some clever alternate lyrics when necessary, in front of an enthusiastic studio audience. If you missed the show, or just want to hear it again, check it out right here!