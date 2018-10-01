Get Ready to "Dance the Night Away" with Opera in October!

"Flappers, flirtation, and farce! Des Moines Metro Opera's production of Die Fledermaus was genuinely fun from start to finish. Set in the 1920s, the production felt like a party worthy of Gatsby himself!" - Schmopera

Kicking off the broadcasts is a performance by the Des Moines Metro Opera’s 2018 production of Johann Strauss II’s Die Fledermaus.

Die Fledermaus is described as an “effervescent and sparkling confection” that contains “familiar melodies” and “delightful charm.” A tale about a friend who plays a joke on another friend, the story will bring laughter to all listeners.

“This operetta doesn’t have a serious bone in its body,” David Gately, stage director of Die Fledermaus says. From the beginning, he searched for cast members that were not only incredible singers and actors, but comedians as well. Gately created a “Gatsby-esque” setting for the opera, and tells listeners to “grab a glass of champagne or two, sit back and enjoy!” Gately has a real knack for Viennese music having lived and conducted there for several years.

Strauss II, often referred to the “King of Waltzes” wrote the operetta in the 1870s. It premiered in Vienna in 1874 and soon after appeared in America in 1879. 100 years later, it was performed at the Des Moines Metro Opera, and returned to Indianola this summer.

The Des Moines Metro Opera cast for Die Fledermaus includes:

Rosalinda - Susannah Biller, soprano

Eisenstein - David Pershall, baritone

Adele - Anna Christy, soprano

Alfred - Taylor Stayton, tenor

Prince Orlovsky - Sarah Larsen, mezzo-soprano

Dr. Falke - Troy Cook, baritone

Dr. Blind - Thomas J. Capobianco, tenor

Frank - Craig Irvin, baritone

Sally - Abigail Paschke, soprano

Frosch - Brian Frutiger, tenor

Ivan - Craig Juricka, baritone

The Des Moines Metro Opera’s Die Fledermaus broadcast opens Iowa Public Radio’s Opera in October series. Die Fledermaus will be followed by two more mainstage Des Moines Metro Opera productions, Rusalka and Flight, a Luther College production of Cosi fan Tutte, and a Cedar Rapids Opera Theatre performance of Turandot.

Show times will be:

Saturday at 8 pm

Sunday at 11 pm

*Die Fledermaus will air on IPR Classical on October 6th and 7th.