French Moderns: Ooh La La

What better forces to pair up than music and art? The Figge Art Museum in Davenport and The Quad City Symphony Orchestra have partnered to create a celebration of “French Moderns.”

The Figge Art Museum’s new exhibit “French Moderns: Monet to Matisse, 1850-1950” features artwork that shows the transformation from realism to impressionism over the course of 100 years. The exhibit showcases over 60 works from the Brooklyn Museum and “chronicles one of the most dynamic, and beloved eras in the history of art.” Painters such as Gerome and Bouguereau, Millet and Boudin, and Monet and Renoir find their way to the Figge through this exclusive new exhibit. “French Moderns” contains works of art that have never before visited Iowa. The exhibit will be open October 9, 2018 through January 6, 2019.

Kicking off the exhibit this weekend is the Quad City Symphony Orchestra with their Masterworks I performance of “French Moderns.” Their “tribute to the French Modern aesthetic” showcases music from Debussy, Mussorgsky, and Ravel. The Quad City Symphony Orchestra’s performance includes Debussy’s Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun, Nocturnes, and Syrinx for flute solo. Debussy “developed a highly original system of harmony and musical structure that expressed in many respects the ideals to which the Impressionist and Symbolist painters and writers of his time aspired.”

The Figge and the symphony have many special events surrounding the opening of the exhibit. Visit www.figgeartmuseum.org and www.qcso.org for more information about these events including chamber music, literary lectures, French art history, and more.

Executive Director of the Figge, Tim Schiffer, and Executive Director of the QCSO, Brian Baxter, are "enthousiaste" about their collaboration.