Featured Release This Week From Spiritualized + Tracks Top 30 Playlist

British musician and songwriter Jason Pierce (aka J. Spaceman) launched Spiritualized in 1990. The band reached a kind of high water mark about twenty years ago with the album Ladies And Gentlemen We Are Floating In Space. Space is vast, and Pierce continues to mine it for inspiration. He sports a vintage spacesuit as a visual theme for the new Spiritualized album, And Nothing Hurt. With it's big, layered sound, it's fascinating to find out that J. Spaceman conceived and recorded the record in an upstairs room of his east London home. He explains that there was a sound he wanted to capture, but "I had to find a way to work within the constraints of what money I had. So I bought a laptop and made it all in a little room in my house."

Here are the Top 30 new album releases played on Studio One Tracks for the week ending Oct. 7, 2018:

1 Paul McCartney- Egypt Station

2 Spiritualized- And Nothing Hurt

3 Iron & Wine- Weed Garden (EP)

4 Metric- Art Of Doubt

5 Interpol- Marauder

6 Blood Orange- Negro Swan

7 Nothing- Dance On The Blacktop

8 Mitski- Be The Cowboy

9 Lala Lala- The Lamb

10 White Denim- Performance

11 Rubblebucket- Sun Machine

12 Dirty Projectors- Lamp Lit Prose

13 Low- Double Negative

14 Death Cab For Cutie- Thank You For Today

15 We Were Promised Jetpacks- The More I Sleep The Less I Dream

16 Slothrust- The Pact

17 The Kooks- Let's Go Sunshine

18 William Elliott Whitmore- Kilonova

19 Jen Cloher- Live at The Loft and Loew's

20 Colleen Green- Casey's Tape/ Harmontown Loops

21 Cowboy Junkies- All That Reckoning

22 Ty Segall & White Fence- Joy

23 Wild Nothing- Indigo

24 The Grip Weeds- Trip Around The Sun

25 Future Generations- Landscape

26 Saintseneca- Pillar of Na

27 Waxahatchee- Great Thunder (EP)

28 Jeff The Brotherhood- Magick Songs

29 Gold Star- Uppers And Downers

30 Cumulus- Comfort World