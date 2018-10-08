Featured Release This Week From Spiritualized + Tracks Top 30 Playlist

British musician and songwriter Jason Pierce (aka J. Spaceman) launched Spiritualized in 1990.  The band reached a kind of high water mark about twenty years ago with the album Ladies And Gentlemen We Are Floating In Space.  Space is vast, and Pierce continues to mine it for inspiration.  He sports a vintage spacesuit as a visual theme for the new Spiritualized album, And Nothing Hurt.  With it's big, layered sound, it's fascinating to find out that J. Spaceman conceived and recorded the record in an upstairs room of his east London home.  He explains that there was a sound he wanted to capture, but "I had to find a way to work within the constraints of what money I had.  So I bought a laptop and made it all in a little room in my house."

Here are the Top 30 new album releases played on Studio One Tracks for the week ending Oct. 7, 2018:

1    Paul McCartney- Egypt Station

2    Spiritualized- And Nothing Hurt

3    Iron & Wine- Weed Garden (EP)

4    Metric- Art Of Doubt

5    Interpol- Marauder

6    Blood Orange- Negro Swan

7    Nothing- Dance On The Blacktop

8    Mitski- Be The Cowboy

9    Lala Lala- The Lamb

10  White Denim- Performance

11  Rubblebucket- Sun Machine

12  Dirty Projectors- Lamp Lit Prose

13  Low- Double Negative

14  Death Cab For Cutie- Thank You For Today

15  We Were Promised Jetpacks- The More I Sleep The Less I Dream

16  Slothrust- The Pact

17  The Kooks- Let's Go Sunshine

18  William Elliott Whitmore- Kilonova

19  Jen Cloher- Live at The Loft and Loew's

20  Colleen Green- Casey's Tape/ Harmontown Loops

21  Cowboy Junkies- All That Reckoning

22  Ty Segall & White Fence- Joy

23  Wild Nothing- Indigo

24  The Grip Weeds- Trip Around The Sun

25  Future Generations- Landscape

26  Saintseneca- Pillar of Na

27  Waxahatchee- Great Thunder (EP)

28  Jeff The Brotherhood- Magick Songs

29  Gold Star- Uppers And Downers

30  Cumulus- Comfort World

