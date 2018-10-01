Featured Release This Week From Paul McCartney + Tracks Top 30 Playlist

By 13 minutes ago
  • facebook.com/paulmccartney

Paul McCartney is a living testimonial to the virtues of being a vegetarian.  The 76-year-old remains as vital as ever, with Freshen Up world tour dates scheduled into next year, and a new album titled Egypt Station.  It's been five years since McCartney's last album of new songs, but he's no slacker.  The record is nearly an hour long, not including several bonus tracks available in different formats.  It's all prime Macca, with stylistic shifts and well-crafted songs to carry you along.  Ever mindful of honoring the legacy of The Beatles, Sir Paul explained the record's title and concept on his website:  "I liked the words 'Egypt Station.'  It reminded me of the 'album' albums we used to make...'Egypt Station' starts off at the station on the first song, and then each song is like a different station.  So it gave us some idea to base all the songs around that.  I think of it as a dream location that the music emanates from."    

Here are the Top 30 new album releases played on Studio One Tracks for the week ending Sept. 30, 2018:

1    Blood Orange- Negro Swan

2    Iron & Wine- Weed Garden (EP)

3    Mitski- Be The Cowboy

4    Paul McCartney- Egypt Station

5    Low- Double Negative

6    Wild Nothing- Indigo

7    Spiritualized- And Nothing Hurt

8    Death Cab For Cutie- Thank You For Today

9    Nothing- Dance On The Blacktop

10   Lala Lala- The Lamb

11   We Were Promised Jetpacks- The More I Sleep The Less I Dream

12   Rubblebucket- Sun Machine

13   Slothrust- The Pact

14   Amos Lee- My New Moon

15   The Kooks- Let's Go Sunshine

16   Dirty Projectors- Lamp Lit Prose

17   The Beths- Future Me Hates Me

18   Waxahatchee- Great Thunder (EP)

19   The Grip Weeds- Trip Around The Sun

20   Interpol- Marauder

21   Mass Gothic- I've Tortured You Long Enough

22   Future Generations- Landscape

23   White Denim- Performance

24   Oh Sees- Smote Reverser

25   Saintseneca- Pillar Of Na

26   Escape-ism- The Lost Record

27   Villagers- The Art Of Pretending To Swim

28   Mirah- Understanding

29   Jen Cloher- Live At The Loft and Loew's (EP)

30   Great Lake Swimmers- The Waves, The Wake

Tags: 
Featured Release