Featured Release This Week From Paul McCartney + Tracks Top 30 Playlist

Paul McCartney is a living testimonial to the virtues of being a vegetarian. The 76-year-old remains as vital as ever, with Freshen Up world tour dates scheduled into next year, and a new album titled Egypt Station. It's been five years since McCartney's last album of new songs, but he's no slacker. The record is nearly an hour long, not including several bonus tracks available in different formats. It's all prime Macca, with stylistic shifts and well-crafted songs to carry you along. Ever mindful of honoring the legacy of The Beatles, Sir Paul explained the record's title and concept on his website: "I liked the words 'Egypt Station.' It reminded me of the 'album' albums we used to make...'Egypt Station' starts off at the station on the first song, and then each song is like a different station. So it gave us some idea to base all the songs around that. I think of it as a dream location that the music emanates from."

Here are the Top 30 new album releases played on Studio One Tracks for the week ending Sept. 30, 2018:

1 Blood Orange- Negro Swan

2 Iron & Wine- Weed Garden (EP)

3 Mitski- Be The Cowboy

4 Paul McCartney- Egypt Station

5 Low- Double Negative

6 Wild Nothing- Indigo

7 Spiritualized- And Nothing Hurt

8 Death Cab For Cutie- Thank You For Today

9 Nothing- Dance On The Blacktop

10 Lala Lala- The Lamb

11 We Were Promised Jetpacks- The More I Sleep The Less I Dream

12 Rubblebucket- Sun Machine

13 Slothrust- The Pact

14 Amos Lee- My New Moon

15 The Kooks- Let's Go Sunshine

16 Dirty Projectors- Lamp Lit Prose

17 The Beths- Future Me Hates Me

18 Waxahatchee- Great Thunder (EP)

19 The Grip Weeds- Trip Around The Sun

20 Interpol- Marauder

21 Mass Gothic- I've Tortured You Long Enough

22 Future Generations- Landscape

23 White Denim- Performance

24 Oh Sees- Smote Reverser

25 Saintseneca- Pillar Of Na

26 Escape-ism- The Lost Record

27 Villagers- The Art Of Pretending To Swim

28 Mirah- Understanding

29 Jen Cloher- Live At The Loft and Loew's (EP)

30 Great Lake Swimmers- The Waves, The Wake