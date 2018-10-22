Featured Release This Week From Metric + Tracks Top 30 Playlist

This week's Featured Release is Art Of Doubt, the latest album from Metric, another twenty-year-old indie rock band with a dependable track record. Plus, they're Canadian, a factor that somehow adds to the expectation of quality. Even more exotic than that, frontperson Emily Haines was born in India, although her parents are American. It's the seventh full-length record from Metric, with the Toronto group changing up their decidedly synth-based sound this time out. It's guitars in the forefront for Art Of Doubt.
Here are the Top 30 new album releases played on Studio One Tracks for the week ending Oct. 21, 2018:
1 Interpol- Marauder
2 Metric- Art Of Doubt
3 Cat Power- Wanderer
4 Tokyo Police Club- TPC
5 Phosphorescent- C'est La Vie
6 Kurt Vile- Bottle It In
7 Paul McCartney- Egypt Station
8 Mitski- Be The Cowboy
9 Spiritualized- And Nothing Hurt
10 LaLa LaLa- The Lamb
11 Iron & Wine- Weed Garden (EP)
12 Low- Double Negative
13 Colleen Green- Casey's Tape/Harmontown Loops
14 Jerry Paper- Like A Baby
15 Elvis Costello & The Imposters- Look Now
16 Waxahatchee- Great Thunder (EP)
17 Jen Cloher- Live At The Loft And Loew's (EP)
18 The Jayhawks- Back Roads And Abandoned Motels
19 Saintseneca- Pillar Of Na
20 Mothers- Render Another Ugly Method
21 Basement- Beside Myself
22 Bottle Rockets- Bit Logic
23 Hippo Campus- Bambi
24 Molly Burch- First Flower
25 St. Lenox- Ten Fables Of Young Ambition And Passionate Love
26 Jonathan Richman- SA
27 Hymn For Her- Pop N Downers
28 Gold Star- Uppers And Downers
29 Wild Nothing- Indigo
30 Jim James- Uniform Clarity