Featured Release This Week From Jeff Tweedy + Tracks Top 30 Playlist

In mid-November of 2018, Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy released his memoir Let's Go (So We Can Get Back). The book was followed up a couple of weeks later by Tweedy's second solo album, WARM. WARM consists of all new material, unlike his first solo album which found the songwriter revisiting some of his Wilco songs. This is not to be confused with the all-original Sukerie album by the band Tweedy, which is pretty much just Jeff along with his son Spencer on drums. Well, Spencer also plays drums on WARM...but no matter, fans love Jeff Tweedy for his free-spirited attitude and solid Americana songs, and his warmth.

Here are the Top 30 new album releases played on Studio One Tracks for the week ending Jan. 6, 2019:

1 Fleet Foxes- First Collection 2006-2009

2 Jeff Tweedy- WARM

3 boygenius- boygenius EP

4 My Brightest Diamond- A Million And One

5 J Mascis- Elastic Days

6 Kurt Vile- Bottle It In

7 Elvis Costello & The Imposters- Look Now

8 The Ting Tings- The Black Light

9 Christine and The Queens- Chris

10 Cat Power- Wanderer

11 Bob Dylan- More Blood, More Tracks: The Bootleg Series Vol. 14

12 The Nude Party- The Nude Party

13 Spiritualized- And Nothing Hurt

14 Paul McCartney- Egypt Station

15 Ian Sweet- Crush Crusher

16 St. Vincent- MassEducation

17 Mountain Man- Magic Ship

18 Adrianne Lenker- abysskiss

19 Georgia Anne Muldrow- Overload

20 All Them Witches- ATW

21 Phosphorescent- C'est La Vie

22 Salim Nourallah- Somewhere South Of Sane

23 Mr. Twin Sister- Salt

24 Papercuts- Parallel Universe Blues

25 Yves Tumor- Safe In The Hands Of Love

26 Mudhoney- Digital Garbage

27 Ty Segall- Fudge Sandwich

28 Kero Kero Bonito- Time 'N' Place

29 Metric- Art Of Doubt

30 Spud Cannon- Squeeze