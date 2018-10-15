Featured Release This Week From Interpol + Tracks Top 30 Playlist

2018 seems to be shaping up as a good year for solid new records from twenty-year-old (or so) bands. This week's Featured Release is the first in four years from the New York-based group Interpol. Interpol formed in 1997, and released their critically acclaimed debut album in 2002. The new record Marauder was recorded in upstate New York with producer Dave Fridmann, known for his work with bands like Flaming Lips, Mercury Rev, MGMT and Spoon. It's indie rock further defined as post-punk revival.
Here are the Top 30 new album releases played on Studio One Tracks for the week ending October 14, 2018:
1 Spiritualized- And Nothing Hurt
2 Metric- Art Of Doubt
3 Interpol- Marauder
4 Paul McCartney- Egypt Station
5 Mitski- Be The Cowboy
6 Low- Double Negative
7 Blood Orange- Negro Swan
8 Phosphorescent- C'est La Vie
9 Cat Power- Wanderer
10 Tokyo Police Club- TPC
11 Iron & Wine- Weed Garden (EP)
12 Nothing- Dance On The Blacktop
13 Death Cab For Cutie- Thank You For Today
14 Wild Nothing- Indigo
15 Saintseneca- Pillar Of Na
16 Jim James- Uniform Clarity
17 Jonathan Richman- SA
18 Adrianne Lenker- abysskiss
19 Colleen Green- Casey's Tape/Harmontown Loops
20 LaLa LaLa- The Lamb
21 White Denim- Performance
22 Rubblebucket- Sun Machine
23 alt-J- Reduxer
24 Slothrust- The Pact
25 We Were Promised Jetpacks- The More I Sleep The Less I Dream
26 The Grip Weeds- Trip Around The Sun
27 Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds- Distant Sky: Live In Copenhagen (EP)
28 Mothers- Render Another Ugly Method
29 Dilly Dally- Heaven
30 St. Lenox- 10 Fables Of Young Ambition And Passionate Love