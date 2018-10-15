Featured Release This Week From Interpol + Tracks Top 30 Playlist

2018 seems to be shaping up as a good year for solid new records from twenty-year-old (or so) bands. This week's Featured Release is the first in four years from the New York-based group Interpol. Interpol formed in 1997, and released their critically acclaimed debut album in 2002. The new record Marauder was recorded in upstate New York with producer Dave Fridmann, known for his work with bands like Flaming Lips, Mercury Rev, MGMT and Spoon. It's indie rock further defined as post-punk revival.

Here are the Top 30 new album releases played on Studio One Tracks for the week ending October 14, 2018:

1 Spiritualized- And Nothing Hurt

2 Metric- Art Of Doubt

3 Interpol- Marauder

4 Paul McCartney- Egypt Station

5 Mitski- Be The Cowboy

6 Low- Double Negative

7 Blood Orange- Negro Swan

8 Phosphorescent- C'est La Vie

9 Cat Power- Wanderer

10 Tokyo Police Club- TPC

11 Iron & Wine- Weed Garden (EP)

12 Nothing- Dance On The Blacktop

13 Death Cab For Cutie- Thank You For Today

14 Wild Nothing- Indigo

15 Saintseneca- Pillar Of Na

16 Jim James- Uniform Clarity

17 Jonathan Richman- SA

18 Adrianne Lenker- abysskiss

19 Colleen Green- Casey's Tape/Harmontown Loops

20 LaLa LaLa- The Lamb

21 White Denim- Performance

22 Rubblebucket- Sun Machine

23 alt-J- Reduxer

24 Slothrust- The Pact

25 We Were Promised Jetpacks- The More I Sleep The Less I Dream

26 The Grip Weeds- Trip Around The Sun

27 Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds- Distant Sky: Live In Copenhagen (EP)

28 Mothers- Render Another Ugly Method

29 Dilly Dally- Heaven

30 St. Lenox- 10 Fables Of Young Ambition And Passionate Love