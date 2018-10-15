Featured Release This Week From Interpol + Tracks Top 30 Playlist

2018 seems to be shaping up as a good year for solid new records from twenty-year-old (or so) bands.  This week's Featured Release is the first in four years from the New York-based group Interpol.  Interpol formed in 1997, and released their critically acclaimed debut album in 2002.  The new record Marauder was recorded in upstate New York with producer Dave Fridmann, known for his work with bands like Flaming Lips, Mercury Rev, MGMT and Spoon.  It's indie rock further defined as post-punk revival.       

Here are the Top 30 new album releases played on Studio One Tracks for the week ending October 14, 2018:

1    Spiritualized- And Nothing Hurt

2    Metric- Art Of Doubt

3    Interpol- Marauder

4    Paul McCartney- Egypt Station

5    Mitski- Be The Cowboy

6    Low- Double Negative

7    Blood Orange- Negro Swan

8    Phosphorescent- C'est La Vie

9    Cat Power- Wanderer

10  Tokyo Police Club- TPC

11  Iron & Wine- Weed Garden (EP)

12  Nothing- Dance On The Blacktop

13  Death Cab For Cutie- Thank You For Today

14  Wild Nothing- Indigo

15  Saintseneca- Pillar Of Na

16  Jim James- Uniform Clarity

17  Jonathan Richman- SA

18  Adrianne Lenker- abysskiss

19  Colleen Green- Casey's Tape/Harmontown Loops

20  LaLa LaLa- The Lamb

21  White Denim- Performance

22  Rubblebucket- Sun Machine

23  alt-J- Reduxer

24  Slothrust- The Pact

25  We Were Promised Jetpacks- The More I Sleep The Less I Dream

26  The Grip Weeds- Trip Around The Sun

27  Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds- Distant Sky:  Live In Copenhagen (EP)

28  Mothers- Render Another Ugly Method

29  Dilly Dally- Heaven

30  St. Lenox- 10 Fables Of Young Ambition And Passionate Love

