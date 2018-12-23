Featured Release This Week From Eric Clapton

Sooner or later, it seems like every artist in the wide field of popular music has something to say about the holidays that occur at the end of every year. In many cases, the result is a Christmas Album; Bob Dylan even did one a few years ago. In 2018, after many decades of recording, Eric Clapton has released his holiday record titled Happy Xmas. It's not a straight blues album by any means, although there are some blues tracks that showcase Slowhand at his best. Happy Xmas also features a surprising EDM version of "Jingle Bells". Plus selections that feature Clapton as pop crooner, like the original track he wrote for the album "For Love On Christmas Day".