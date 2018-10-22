Related Program: 
River to River

Don't Panic About Acute Flaccid Myelitis

By & 10 minutes ago
  • doctors office
    Jennifer Morrow / flickr

In Iowa, the Centers for Disease Control is investigating two cases of acute flaccid myelitis, a syndrome that can paralyze children. There are also many suspected cases in surrounding states, and the spike in cases is drawing a lot of media attention.

During this hour of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with Dr. Caitlin Pedati, Iowa Department of Public Health Medical Director and State Epidemiologist, about the cause, and what we do and don't know about the syndrome. 

Later in the hour, we get an update from Brian Morelli of the Cedar Rapids Gazette about the continued fall out of New-Bo Evovle, a festival hosted in Cedar Rapids that has bankrupted the city's tourism office. 

In the second half of the show, Sheryl Dahm, Warden for Iowa’s Correctional Institution for Women, joins the conversation alongside Deputy Warden Lorie Woodard, to talk about a move in the Iowa Department of Corrections to put more focus on gender informed, and trauma informed treatment of offenders. 

Tags: 
River to River

Related Content

ISU Study: Link Between Leadership and Psychopathy Weak

By & Oct 19, 2018

You may have seen studies that claim CEOs are often psychopaths or exhibit multiple psychopathic tendencies.

On this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with an Iowa State University psychologist whose recent study shows the perception of a link between psychopathy and leadership is overstated.

Digging into Iowa's Down-Ballot Races

By & Oct 15, 2018
Tyler Merbler

The midterm elections are three weeks from today, and early voting has already started.

On this River to River segment, host Ben Kieffer chats with political scientist Chris Larimer and Des Moines Register reporter Bill Petroski about the elections for Secretary of State, Secretary of Agriculture, Attorney General, State Auditor, State Treasure, and key races in the Iowa legislature.

New Book Explores President Reagan's Midwest Connection

By & Oct 19, 2018
Michael Evans/Wikimedia

In the new book Reagan: An American Journey, New York Times best-selling author Bob Spitz explores the life and legacy of President Ronald Reagan, from his early days as an Iowa-based sports broadcaster, to his years in the White House.

Spitz is an award-winning author of many works including bestselling biographies, Dearies: The Remarkable Life of Julia Child and The Beatles: The Biography.

 