Don't Panic About Acute Flaccid Myelitis

In Iowa, the Centers for Disease Control is investigating two cases of acute flaccid myelitis, a syndrome that can paralyze children. There are also many suspected cases in surrounding states, and the spike in cases is drawing a lot of media attention.

During this hour of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with Dr. Caitlin Pedati, Iowa Department of Public Health Medical Director and State Epidemiologist, about the cause, and what we do and don't know about the syndrome.

Later in the hour, we get an update from Brian Morelli of the Cedar Rapids Gazette about the continued fall out of New-Bo Evovle, a festival hosted in Cedar Rapids that has bankrupted the city's tourism office.

In the second half of the show, Sheryl Dahm, Warden for Iowa’s Correctional Institution for Women, joins the conversation alongside Deputy Warden Lorie Woodard, to talk about a move in the Iowa Department of Corrections to put more focus on gender informed, and trauma informed treatment of offenders.