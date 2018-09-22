DMSO Performs "Giunta Celebrates Bernstein"

The New York Times calls Inon Barnatan "one of the most admired pianists of his generation." Barnatan will make his Des Moines debut this weekend with the Des Moines Symphony performing Beethoven's Emperor Concerto. Having played with symphonies including the Chicago and San Francisco Symphonies along with the Los Angeles and New York Philharmonics and receiving awards such as Lincoln Center's 2015 Martin E. Segal Award, Barnatan is considered a "young artist of exceptional accomplishment."

Barnatan will appear on the Des Moines Symphony's "Giunta Celebrates Bernstein" concert this weekend, which kicks off with Bernstein's Candide Overture. The show will conclude with Mahler's virtuosic Titan Symphony, the music that launched Maestro Joseph Giunta's career with the Des Moines Symphony 30 years ago.

Maestro Giunta shares an inside peak to the Des Moines Symphony's "Giunta Celebrates Bernstein" concert and the career behind their amazing guest pianist, Inon Barnatan.

